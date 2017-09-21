South Africa: Pollard Gets Spot On Bulls Bench

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has been named on the Blue Bulls bench for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Durban.

Pollard was one of seven Springboks released for Currie Cup action this weekend, but the Bulls coach opted against picking Pollard in his starting XV.

Rudy Paige was the other Blue Bulls player released from the Bok squad but the scrumhalf could not crack a nod in the match-day squad.

Mitchell earlier this week said he would not pick his returning Springboks because the cohesion and growth of his Bulls team "takes preference at this stage".

Meanwhile, the Kiwi coach made two changes to his starting XV, with Johnny Kotze starting on the wing and Conraad van Vuuren at tighthead prop.

The inclusion of Kotze is a first start in light blue for the former Western Province player after coming off the bench twice earlier in the competition, while Van Vuuren - who last started against the Pumas in Nelspruit in August - is the other change in the run-on team from last weekend.

Mitchell also opted for Ulrich Beyers on the bench, with the utility back due for a first appearance in this year's competition.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 15:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Rhyno Smith

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Tim Agaba, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Handre Pollard, 22 Ulrich Beyers

