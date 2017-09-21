20 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: New Parliament of Gambia Works With UK MPs in an Induction Programme

UK MPs and officials will be inducting the new parliament of Gambia in Banjul this week, where 90% of the National Assembly Members (NAM) are newly elected.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK) and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) will provide immediate and midterm parliamentary support following Gambia's parliamentary and presidential elections over the past year.

The induction programme will address the 3 main responsibilities of NAMs: legislation, executive scrutiny and constituency representation. Through Westminster-style debates and committee hearings, the team of UK MPs and officials will provide an insight into the processes and procedures of the role of parliamentarians.

Chair of the CPA UK, James Duddridge MP said:

"Over the past few months, the people of Gambia have voted for a new political landscape with a new President and Parliament.

"CPA UK and WFD's collaborative approach with the new parliamentarians aims to equip National Assembly Members with the skills and understanding they need to effectively fulfil their roles."

Parliament of Gambia The elections in April 2017 have seen the United Democratic Party win 31 seats in a 53-seat National Assembly. This follows 2 decades of rule by the former President Yahya Jammeh and his party the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction which now holds 5 seats in the National Assembly.

The UK team will consist of the CPA UK Chair James Duddridge MP, Ian Murray MP, Chi Onwurah MP as well as 2 Clerks from the UK Parliament and CPA UK and WFD members of staff.

The four-day programme will take place in Banjul and follows a proposal put out by the National Assembly of Gambia.

