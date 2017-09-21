21 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs Eye Pumas Scalp in Currie Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Free State Cheetahs have announced their side for Friday's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Bloemfontein.

It is a massive day of rugby for the region, with the Cheetahs on PRO14 duty at the same venue against Leinster later in the day.

Since the beginning of the PRO14, the Cheetahs' Currie Cup side has lost back-to-back games and they will be desperate to end that streak on Friday.

Coach Daan Human has handed a Currie Cup debut to Vuyani Maqina while Jeremy Jordaan will also be playing his first Currie Cup match when he gets called onto the field from the bench.

Clayton Blommetjies, meanwhile, will start at fullback as Chris Dry captains.

The referee will be Jaco Peyper.

The Currie Cup match kicks off at 17:30 and the PRO14 match kicks off at 20:00.

Teams:

FS Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 114 Vuyani Maqina, 13 Ali Mgijima, 12 Lloyd Greeff, 11 Cecil Afrika, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Zee Mkhabela, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Dennis Visser, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Gert Coetzee

Substitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Jeremy Jordaan, 19 Nicolaas Immelman, 20 JP Smith, 21 JW Jonker, 22 Stephan janse van Rensburg

Pumas

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma 'Knows Nothing' of Cabinet Reshuffle

It is official: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is an African National Congress MP again. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.