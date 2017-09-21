South Africa: Cheetahs Eye Pumas Scalp in Currie Cup

The Free State Cheetahs have announced their side for Friday's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Bloemfontein.

It is a massive day of rugby for the region, with the Cheetahs on PRO14 duty at the same venue against Leinster later in the day.

Since the beginning of the PRO14, the Cheetahs' Currie Cup side has lost back-to-back games and they will be desperate to end that streak on Friday.

Coach Daan Human has handed a Currie Cup debut to Vuyani Maqina while Jeremy Jordaan will also be playing his first Currie Cup match when he gets called onto the field from the bench.

Clayton Blommetjies, meanwhile, will start at fullback as Chris Dry captains.

The referee will be Jaco Peyper.

The Currie Cup match kicks off at 17:30 and the PRO14 match kicks off at 20:00.

Teams:

FS Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 114 Vuyani Maqina, 13 Ali Mgijima, 12 Lloyd Greeff, 11 Cecil Afrika, 10 Robbie Petzer, 9 Zee Mkhabela, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Dennis Visser, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Gert Coetzee

Substitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Jeremy Jordaan, 19 Nicolaas Immelman, 20 JP Smith, 21 JW Jonker, 22 Stephan janse van Rensburg

Pumas

TBA

Source: Sport24