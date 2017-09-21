Kenya: Building Collapses in Kapsabet Town, Scores Feared Trapped

Photo: Bernabas Bii/Daily Nation

Rescue teams battle to save lives at the construction site in Kapsabet town, Nandi County, on September 21, 2017.

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed in Kapsabet town, Nandi County.

The structure, located Kapsabet-Kisumu highway and said to be a hospital, came tumbling down during construction works at around 1pm on Thursday.

40 INJURED

At least sixty people are said to have been in the building at the time it caved in and came down.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be established.

Preliminary reports indicate 40 workers were injured and the whereabouts of 14 workers was yet to be known although some were suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

Kenya Red Cross workers and the police rushed the injured to The Kapsabet Referral Hospital.

"Rescue operation is on going. More updates to follow," said Mr Mwachi Pius Masai, the communication officer of the National Disaster Management Unit.

4 MONTHS

Hundreds of villagers were battling to save lives using hoes and shovels by the time of going to press.

An earthmover was also on the site, scooping collapsed concrete and stones.

Heavy rains and lack of proper equipment are hampering rescue operations.

Police had a hectic moment controlling surging crowd that thronged the site.

It took over an hour before the county government and Public Works ministry officials arrived at the scene.

The construction started four months ago.

Developing story. More follows.