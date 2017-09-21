21 September 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Ananias Shikongo to Host Athletics Event

Windhoek — Namibia's three-time Paralympic gold medalist Ananias Shikongo is set to host a first-of-its-kind athletics event at the DTS Sports Field in Windhoek this Saturday.

The event will see Shikongo, who lost his eyesight as a child and overcame tremendous odds to become one of the world's top athletes, train up teams of sighted participants on how to compete in a race with visually-impaired

athletes.

After the training, participating teams will compete against each other in a 100m race, where one team member will be blindfolded and the other acts as the guide.

The line-up of participating teams who will compete for first place include representatives from well-known Namibian corporates led by Agra, Namdeb, MVA, PwC, Crown Distributers, NBL and the Development Bank of Namibia.

The event is a joint venture by Shikongo's Namibian Sport on the Move Foundation, and investment company, BFS Nampro Fund, aimed at raising funds and boosting public awareness around para-athletics in Namibia.

