21 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nderitu Gachagua's Grandson Dies After Dog Attack in Nyeri

By Nicholas Komu

A two-year-old grandson of late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua has died after being mauled by dogs at Ring Road estate in Nyeri Town.

The boy was playing outside at the home of the late governor when six dogs from a neighbouring compound managed to enter their compound and attacked him.

Former Nyeri First Lady Margaret Karungaru, who was living with the boy, tried to fight off the canines that were trying to drag away the boy.

The dogs, however, overpowered the former governor's wife and mauled the young one.

With assistance from neighbours, the dogs were eventually chased away and the minor rushed to Outspan Hospital.

However, the child succumbed to his injuries.

Nyeri Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the matter had been taken up by police.

"Police have already started investigations but we also would like to point out that there is a sense of negligence. Owners should watch their dogs keenly," said Mr Kahiga.

