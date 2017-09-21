21 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Terms Supreme Court Ruling as 'Coup' by Four Judges

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Supreme Court judges.
By Ibrahim Oruko

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the decision by the Supreme Court to nullify the August 8 presidential election was a “coup by four people sitting in court.”

The President described the majority decision in the full judgment delivered Wednesday as judicial dictatorship that had robbed Kenyans the power of decision making.

“This was a coup…I must call it what it is,” he said, while meeting Jubilee Party elected leaders from Northern Kenya at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday.

“This is a voice of a few, who on their own decided they can choose a leader for the majority of Kenyans. If this is not dictatorship, I don’t what it is,” he said.

POWER

He said all the gains of the Constitution promulgated in 2010 was overturned by the judgment, which in his words has allowed a few people to lead over the majority.

More on This

“The judgment has shown the voice of the people matters no more. What matters is the voice of a few people, who arrogate to themselves powers they don’t have,” he said.

He said the Constitution had entrenched democratic values, devolution and conferred on the people basic rights and freedoms and curtailed the power of the president to do as he pleased.

He told Justice David Maraga that the judgment does not fit within the meaning or spirit of the Constitution.

He was riled by the court when it said it will not hesitate to nullify presidential election if it is not conducted as provided by the law.

RECOUNT

“They say numbers don’t matter but they refused to look at the important documents, which is the only way to determine the expression of people’s sovereign will,” he said.

He said the judges should have ordered a recount of the ballots if they were truly genuine in their push for justice.

“In a free country source documents best express people will, but the judges refused to look at them. They are lucky they are dealing with a polite man, who respects the constitution and is not interested in seeing Kenyans fight,” he said.

He told the leaders to support his bid and prove to the judges that no person has the power to overturn the will of the people.

He reiterated that he respects the court decision, saying repeat elections should be held within 60 days.

More on This

We'll Annul Poll Again If Law is Breached - CJ David Maraga

Chief Justice David Maraga remains defiant in the face of criticism the Supreme Court has attracted since it annulled… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.