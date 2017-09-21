Kenya: One Dead, Several Hurt After Bus, Lorry Collide at Kikopey

One person has died while several others have escaped with slight injuries in an early morning road crash at Kikopey along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

A lorry and a Mombasa-bound Modern Coast bus collided at around 4.30am Thursday.

According to eye witnesses, the driver of the lorry died on the spot after it collided head on with the bus.

However, more than 40 passengers in the bus sustained slight injuries and were rushed to the nearby St Mary's Hospital where for treatment.

"The driver of the lorry heading to Nakuru was attempting to overtake when the early morning accident occurred," said Mr Timothy Siran, an eye witness.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has been urging road users to observe traffic rules to avoid accidents along the busy highway.