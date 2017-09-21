21 September 2017

Kenya/Zimbabwe: Harambee Starlets Take on Zimbabwe in Cosafa Semis

By Brian Yonga

Harambee Starlets take on defending champions and hosts Zimbabwe in the semi-finals of the Cosafa Women's Championship match at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Thursday.

This is expected to be Starlets' first real test in the tournament, after coasting past their opponents in the group stages.

Starlets booked their date with Zimbabwe after a slim 1-0 win over Swaziland in their final preliminary match on Monday.

Mercy Achieng's brilliant strike in 89th minute handed Kenya the win moving them to nine points in pool B.

Starlets had dispatched Mozambique 5-2 in their opening match before thrashing Mauritius 11-0 in their second encounter, which allowed coach Richard Kanyi to use a second string side for their final group match against Swaziland.

The game was seemingly headed for a barren draw, but Achieng' netted late on to ensure Kenya's perfect record remains.

Starlets forward Neddy Atieno and Mwanahalima Adam, who were rested for the match, are expected to lead the attack as the Kenyan ladies aim for a place in the final.

The other last four encounter will see rivals Zambia take on South Africa.

