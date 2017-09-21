Liberia: Cummings Gets Endorsement

The Conscious University Students Movement of Cllr. Winston Tubman has pledged their support to the standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings Addressing a news conference Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in Monrovia, the group's secretary general, Eric Kaydee said their decision to support Mr. Cummings is triggered by his track record both locally and internationally.

Kaydee said that his group believes that Cummings is best suited for the job due to the level of integrity, transparency, efficiency and accountability he has exhibited over the years at all of the places he worked.

The student group leader indicated that due to the country prolong devastating past holds to the fact that Liberia needs a visionary leader who will continue with the level of development the Unity Party-led government has started, they are of the strongest conviction that Cummings stands tall among the rest of the other candidates.

"We choose to support Mr. Alexander Cummings because we feel that given the records his and the works he has done internationally, such expertise would be necessary for the forward march of our country and we are of no doubt that he can bring the necessary changes that the young people of Liberia have yearned for over the years," Kaydee stressed.

He claimed that he has in no way met with Mr. Cummings neither have they interacted with any member of the ANC, thus, they decided to endorse the candidacy of Cummings because the group believes that he has the requisite qualification to move Liberia forward.

"We as conscious university students are willing and prepared to join forces with the ANC in ensuring that Mr. Alexander B. Cummings becomes the next president of Liberia," Kaydee noted.

He at the same time asserted that they would campaign throughout the length and breadth of the country in order to ensure that Cumming is Liberia's next president after the October's polls.

Meanwhile, Alexander Cummings is one of the 20 candidates contesting for Liberia's presidency on the ticket of the Alternative National Congress.