Liberia: Ex-Nasscorp Boss Declares Support to Boakai

Former National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) Director General, Francis Carbah, says with the suc a huge turnout last Saturday September 16, 2017, at the Unity Party (UP) formal launching ceremony in Monrovia, presidential candidate, Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai, is assured of total victory within the next few weeks' legislative and presidential elections.

Speaking to reporters during last Saturday match at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, Carbah said indicated that he was overwhelmed by the turnout of supporters for the Unity Party's official national campaign launch.

He immediately expounded that the turnout also "exposes prosperity for Liberia's future and its unborn generations." He further maintained that such massive and spontaneous turnout clearly indicate that Ambassador Boakai will certainly win the October 10, 2017 presidential elections.

"We, Liberians will go peacefully to the polls, cast our ballots, the voters will be counted and Ambassador Boakai will be declared the next President of Liberia," Carbah urges.

To the people of Lofa County for which he is a son of the soil, Mr. Carbah said, "as providence has given us this lifetime opportunity to field the best candidate for President for our country at this time, it is incumbent upon every Lofian to work with the rest of our countrymen to ensure that 'Uncle' Joseph N. Boakai wins this election in the first round; therefore, we will be expected to, and must bring all the nation building-qualities, industry, honesty, tolerance and peaceful and earnest living that we possess to bear on the process of achieving prosperity for all Liberians."

Again, the former NASSCORP boss reiterated his call to Liberians; "Victory for Amb. Joseph N. Boakai is victory for all Liberians regardless of our political affiliation, social and economic status or religious belief and cultural background."

"For the first time, all segments of our population will be fairly and properly represented in the decision and actions we take to move our country forward and in the direction, we together, want to go," Carbah assumed.

Carbah used the occasion to commend the Liberian people for the unprecedented and unmatched level of faith, confidence and integrity in the Vice President's ability to lead Liberia.

He then lauded the government, especially the Ministry of Justice for the excellent security protection giving the UP and its supporters as well as the people for demonstrating their political franchise for the first time in this country.