Kenya: Odinga Says He's Confident of Win in Repeat Presidential Poll

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has exuded confidence that he will win the fresh presidential poll set for October 17.

However, Mr Odinga maintained that he will only participate in the poll if all the orders by the Supreme Court are adhered to.

"I am not afraid to face Uhuru Kenyatta in the repeat poll. However I will not go into an election until IEBC rectifies all the mistakes pointed out by the Supreme Court," Mr Odinga said.

He was speaking Wednesday evening after the top court delivered its full judgement on the presidential election petition he had filed.

The opposition leader insisted that Safran Morpho and Al Ghurair should not be contracted again to supply the ballot papers and electronic materials for the poll.

"The court found out that there were forgeries in the forms used in the transmission of results and therefore Al Ghurair and Safran should not be contracted gain. There is enough time to look for an alternative," Mr Odinga said.

"The vote of millions of people who wake up in the morning must count and IEBC should not waste the time of people who are ready to be part of change," Mr Odinga added.

JOURNEY TO CANAAN

The Nasa leader told his supporters not to despair, saying they are still solidly in the "journey to Canaan".

"Our journey to Canaan was sabotaged but we are definitely headed to our destination, keep the hope alive. To our supporters, we shall reach our destination, we shall overcome all the hurdles on our way," Mr Odinga said.

Jubilee lawyer Kipchumba Murkomen described the majority judgement of the Supreme Court as underwhelming, promising that the party will Thursday give a comprehensive statement on the ruling.

"Looking at the positions and decisions made in court, you can say we clearly have a problem," Senator Murkomen said.

"We have been vindicated that the things we have been saying in public have been confirmed in a court of law," he added.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi maintained that the nullification of the presidential result had no merit.

"We are now convinced that the case had no basis in law and that nobody did anything wrong except just the clerical mistakes like failure to sign forms," Mr Abdullahi said.