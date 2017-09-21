Kenya: Road Fatalities Have Gone Down in Past 8 Months

There has been a reduction in the number of fatalities suffered by road users in the country in the past eight months, according to the latest report by the National Transport and Safety Authority.

The report, Comparative Statistics for 2016 and 2017 as at September 13, 2017, revealed that since January this year, some 1,979 people have died on the roads.

This is 180 less than what was reported at the same time last year, translating to 8.3 per cent reduction in the number of fatality cases compared to a similar period in the previous year where, between January 1 and September 13, 2016, 2,159 road users lost their lives.

The report showed that the main casualties were pedestrians, motor vehicle passengers and motorcycle riders.

Of concern is that between September 4 and 13, 60 people lost their lives on Kenyan roads with passengers and pedestrians making up over two-thirds of the reported deaths, at 21 cases and 22 cases, respectively.

Within the eight days, six motor cyclists, five drivers, five pillion passengers (motor cycle passengers) and one cyclist died on the roads.