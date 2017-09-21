Kenya: GOtv Shield Semis Take Centre Stage

The GOtv Shield Tournament semi-final matches will be played on Sunday in Nakuru.

Sony Sugar will face Kariobangi Sharks in the first semi-final match at Afraha Stadium from noon before AFC Leopards take on Vihiga United at the same venue from 2.30pm.

Sony beat Bandari at Nyayo National Stadium to qualify for the semis, while Leopards trounced Wazito FC 7-1 at the same venue to also sail through.

Kariobangi Sharks, who come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Posta Rangers in their mid-week league match on Wednesday at Kasarani, are placed third in the league, while Sony are 10th.

Leopards, who won 2-0 in the league away to Thika United at the Thika Sub-County Stadium, are ranked 11th on 31 points while Vihiga top the National Super League standings on 58 points from 26 matches.

Previously known as the President's Cup, GOtv Shield tournament is the top Cup competition. The winner will represent Kenya in next year's Caf Confederation Cup.

The domestics Cup, launched in 1956, has been known variously as Moi Golden Cup, Football Kenya Limited Cup, Football Kenya Federation Cup and later Transparency Cup. It assumed its current name in 2013.

Gor Mahia is the most successful club in the competition, having lifted the trophy and impressive 10 times followed by AFC Leopards who have won it nine times.