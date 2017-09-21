21 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Hawks Nab Notorious Syndicate

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Hawks have arrested five suspects who are members of a notorious syndicate as they were allegedly en route to poach wildlife.

The syndicate comprising of individuals aged between 35 and 41 from South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe were arrested in Komatipoort on Tuesday.

The vehicle, which the suspects were driving, was subsequently searched and various hunting equipment was found including a hunting rifle, many rounds of ammunition and dagga.

All exhibits were seized including the vehicle.

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has applauded the trans-national collaborative efforts employed by the investigative team to ensure the successful apprehension of the suspects.

"With tomorrow being World Rhino day, we are happy to have made this major breakthrough in the fight against wildlife poaching," Matakata said on Thursday.

The Hawks say a bail will be strongly opposed today when the suspects appear at the Komatipoort Regional Court facing charges of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime and the unlawful possession of dagga.

South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma 'Knows Nothing' of Cabinet Reshuffle

It is official: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is an African National Congress MP again. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.