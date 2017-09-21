South Africa: Hawks Nab Notorious Syndicate

The Hawks have arrested five suspects who are members of a notorious syndicate as they were allegedly en route to poach wildlife.

The syndicate comprising of individuals aged between 35 and 41 from South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe were arrested in Komatipoort on Tuesday.

The vehicle, which the suspects were driving, was subsequently searched and various hunting equipment was found including a hunting rifle, many rounds of ammunition and dagga.

All exhibits were seized including the vehicle.

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has applauded the trans-national collaborative efforts employed by the investigative team to ensure the successful apprehension of the suspects.

"With tomorrow being World Rhino day, we are happy to have made this major breakthrough in the fight against wildlife poaching," Matakata said on Thursday.

The Hawks say a bail will be strongly opposed today when the suspects appear at the Komatipoort Regional Court facing charges of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime and the unlawful possession of dagga.