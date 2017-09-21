South Africa: Fit-Again Oupa At No 8 for Cheetahs

21 September 2017

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has announced his team for Friday's PRO14 encounter against Irish side Leinster (kick-off 20:00 SA time).

Springbok Sevens' star Rosco Specman will be making his return after an injury, sending Luther Obi to the bench, while scrumhalves Tian Meyer and Shaun Venter swap places, with Meyer in the starting line-up.

Up front, Charles Marais starts at loosehead prop, with Ox Nche providing cover on the bench.

Springbok loose forward Oupa Mohoje has recovered from an injury and will be starting at No 8, sending Junior Pokomela to the bench.

The following players are not eligible for team selection due to injury: Elandre Huggett (knee), Neil Jordaan (ankle and knee), Steven Meiring (appendix), Gerhard Olivier (ankle), Clinton Swart (knee), Ruan van Rensburg (knee), Fred Zeilinga (hip), Niel Marais (shoulder).

Cheetahs team:

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosco Specman, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Luther Obi

