Angola: Pope Francis Congratulates Angolan President-Elect

Lunada — Pope Francis sent on Wednesday a message to the Angolan President-elect, João Lourenço, congratulating him on his election and hoping that the new Head of State will have success and prosperity in the destiny of the Angola.

According to the message, the Holy Father also wishes to strengthen ties of fraternal coexistence, a future of peace and blessings.

As President-elect, João Lourenço has already been congratulated, among others, by the US State Department, the presidents of Russia, China, Portugal, France, Brazil, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau, Botswana and Togo.

He also received congratulatory messages from the Angolan embassies in Mexico, Ghana, China, Canada and the Pan-African Parliament.

João Lourenço will be inaugurated on September 23.