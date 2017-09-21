Angola: Moxico - Agriculture Prepares Over 200 Hectares for Campaign

Luena — Approximately two hundred and six thousand hectares of land are being prepared, in the province of Moxico, for the agricultural year 2017/2018.

Of this number, 200.000 hectares are to be prepared manually and six thousand mechanically.

Meanwhile, the delegate of the Association of Support to Combatants of former FAPLA (ASCOFA), Mucamba João Miguel, said on Wednesday in the city of Luena that the lack of agricultural seeds is worrying the farmers of the association.

He said that at present they are prepared for the cultivation of the agricultural year 2017/2018, at least 1.641 hectares of land in several municipalities of the province, which are waiting for seeds to be planted.

The members of the association intend to grow maize, beans, cassava, peanuts and other crops.