Luanda — The Angolan coach Raúl Duarte is back in charge of Recreativo do Libolo's senior men's basketball team, after being champion with the same club in 2012 before being fired.

Speaking to Angop, the coach confirmed the new contractual relationship with Libolo, for two seasons, emphasizing that the objective is to win titles.

"We want to win all the titles, including the Africa Champions League", he said, adding that the new signings were used to fill in some weaknesses identified by the club's managing board, specifically the basketball department.

Regarding the position he holds at the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), as technical director, he explained that in his opinion there is no incompatibility because it is a position that does not interfere directly in the competition and does not take individual decisions.

However, he added that if the FAB decides that there is no compatibility, the position will be available.

Libolo are the title holders of the national senior men's basketball championship.