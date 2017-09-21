Angola: Parliament Holds Constituent Meeting in September

Luanda — The constituent meeting of the Angolan Parliament's fourth legislature, for the period 2017/2022, will take place on September 28 and will be marked by the inauguration oaths of the newly elected MPs.

This was said to the press on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly (AN), Raul Lima.

He added that on the same occasion, the speaker and vice speakers of the National Assembly, as well as the secretaries of the assembly, will be elected, following the speech of the speaker-elect, who will mark the opening of the IV legislature 2017/2022.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the parliament speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, wished that the IV legislature to produce an ever stronger and more respected Parliament.

The parliamentary leader expressed this desire at the opening of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, which aimed at preparing the constituent session, which will mark the beginning of the VI legislature, resulting from the general elections held on 23 August 2017.

On the occasion, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos thanked the MPs who arenot part of the parliament in the next term, while congratulating those who enter, hoping for greater commitment and dedication to the legislative tasks.

He recalled that Parliament is the ideal place for the dialogue on the major problems of interest of the Nation, on the basis of the search for consensus that can be achieved with the maturity of the MPs and the exercise of democracy.

The meeting, chaired by Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, analyzed and approved the proposal of the programme of institutional integration of the MPs, as well as the minutes of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the AN, held on September 5, 2016.