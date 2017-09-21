Angola: Malanje - Catholic Faithful Urged to Join Pilgrimage to Our Lady of Rosary Sanctuary

Malanje — The metropolitan archbishop of the Malanje Archdiocese, dom Benedito Roberto, on Wednesday in this city, called on Catholic faithful to participate on 7-8 October in the fourth pilgrimage to the sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pungo Andongo communein Cacuso municipality.

Speaking at a press conference on the annual pilgrimage to the sancturary, the archbishop said that the event constitutes a landmark because it was in that locality where the first Catholic missionaries in the post colonial era arrived and began to perform their services.

He said that the conditions for the successful pilgrimage are created, such as accommodation, drinking water and the stage of the event.

He added that it is necessary that the faithful do not lose this chance, stressing that the event is open to all Catholic believers and others, where people can receive blessings for their families, homes and employment.

On his turn, , the principal of the referred sanctuary, Father Figueira Bumba, said that the stage arrangements, including cleanliness and beautification, are taking place at this time.

The pilgrimage will take place under the motto "Our Lady of the Rosary of Pungo Andongo Guards Angola in Peace and Progress" and will be marked with new songs and praises that portray the life of Our Lady of Rosario of Pungo Andongo.

During two days, the pilgrims will have activities on the Holy Eucharist, pray from the Rosary to Kanzamba, candles procession with the image of Our Lady of the Rosary, from the footprints of Queen Ginga Mbande, thanksgiving vigil for the 4th elections held in the country, prayers of lauds and solemn Mass of the Eucharist.