Angola: Libolo Face Santa Rita De Cássia in 8th Finals of League Cup

Luanda — Recreativo do Libolo on Saturday will face Santa Rita de Cássia, in northern Uige Province's 4 de Janeiro Stadium, home of the latter, for the first leg of the eighth finals of the Angola League Cup.

According to the new rule introduced by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) from the eighth finals the competition is to be disputed in two legs, contrary to the previous editions in which there was only one leg in each stage up to the final.

The eighth finals second leg matches are scheduled to happen on 27 September.

Check bellow the eighth finals fixtures:

23 September (Saturday)

Progresso da Lunda Sul - Interclube

1º de Agosto - Académica do Lobito

Recreativo da Caála do Huambo - Progresso do Sambizanga

Santa Rita de Cássia do Uige - Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul

Kabuscorp do Palanca - Domant FC do Bengo

JGM do Huambo - Petro de Luanda

(Sunday)

1º de Maio de Benguela - Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte

ASA - FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico

The quarter final matches are set for 7 and 18 October, 2017.

Recreativo do Libolo are the Angola League Cup defending champions.