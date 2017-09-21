Angola: Referees Trained On New Rules

Ndalatando — The Provincial Football Association of Cuanza Norte (APF), in partnership with the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), is promoting since Wednesday in Ndalatando city a training on the new refereeing, aimed at updating the new refereeing concepts of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

During four days of training, the 41 participants are discussing aspects related to the referee's profile, pillars, refereeing laws, physical, theoretical, technical and psycho-emotional condition of the referee, among others.

The event counts on the participation of at least 16 former referees and 25 candidates, including four women, who will know for the first time the general refereeing rules.

The course also counts on the presence of sports agents, football coaches, journalists and sports officials, in order to update the new refereeing concepts dictated by FIFA, within the scope of the new dynamics of the sport.

The FAF technical instructor, Inácio Cândido, said at the opening ceremony of the event that the training is still part of the modernization and rejuvenation of the country's refereeing actions, na event that hás already been carried out in the provinces of Cabinda, Zaire, Bengo and Uíge.

Training comprises theoretical and practical components.