South Africa: Hadebe's Contract As Acting Pietermaritzburg City Boss Extended

Msunduzi Municipality acting city manager Sizwe Hadebe's term has been extended until the end of November, following an approval by the ANC dominated council on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha on Wednesday afternoon, Hadebe's secondment - from June 9 till November 30, 2017 - has been granted by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube.

"Msunduzi Municipality's full council welcomed and endorsed the decision today [Wednesday]," said Mafumbatha in a statement.

The hastily convened council meeting was held behind closed doors with the media refused permission to attend.

Hadebe's extension at the helm of Msunduzi provides a window for the municipality to appoint a full-time city manager. The municipality has not had a permanent accounting officer since the removal of Mxolisi Nkosi in early 2016.

According to Mafumbatha, the selection panel that will be responsible for the appointment of the city manager has been established in a bid to speed up the interviews and eventual appointment.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has criticised the ongoing squabbles between rival factions in the ANC, saying they are affecting the performance of the municipality.

This follows the cancellation of an economic development portfolio committee meeting which was scheduled for Tuesday and was allegedly called off because the ANC's top brass - which included regional secretary Mzi Zuma and city political office bearers - was having a meeting at council chambers.

DA's Mergan Chetty said Hadebe's appointment was paving a way for looting of the public purse.

"Leaders of these factions are irresponsibly making decisions and now want to loot the city coffers by appointing the acting municipal manager, Mr Sizwe Hadebe, in the vacant position. His current appointment has been shrouded in controversy, and his qualifications are questionable," said Chetty.

Hadebe apparently resigned from a senior position at Ekurhuleni municipality a few years ago, after being suspended in connection with alleged tender irregularities.

