South Africa: Police Searching for Cash-in-Transit Robbery Suspects

press release

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed suspects who committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Dobsonville, Soweto on Thursday, 21 September 2017 at approximately 7:30.

It is alleged that about seven men, armed with rifles and pistols approached two security guards from G4S as they were collecting cash from Sasol Garage in Dobsonville. The suspects shot and wounded two petrol attendants and two security guards before taking undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were driving in three different cars namely white Mercedes Benz, blue/green Corsa Bakkie and white Toyota Corolla.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help arrest the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.