Kachikau — African Bush Camp foundation donated P50 000 to Chobe West primary schools for football independence tournament.

African Bush Camp in collaboration with Linyanti tented camp, Bush camp and Khwai tented camp, came together and decided to give back to the community they operate in.

This year they donated to five schools in the Chobe west being, Kachikau, Satau, Parakarungu, Mabele and Kavimba primary schools, by hosting an independence tournament, where each of the schools got football kits.

"We have annual events such as Chobe independence sports tournaments, Khwai independence tournament and Chobe Fun Run.

All these events are meant to promote health, togetherness and we also use it as a platform for stakeholders to come together and network," explained the project officer Boitumelo Kopano.

The government also met the Botswana Bush Camp foundation halfway, by providing the students with transport and releasing some of the teachers to help organise the event.

"For this event to be a success we needed the education regional offices to approve the event which they did and assisted in anyway they could and the schools also helped by organising almost everything especially the logistic part," she said.

Kopano said however they would love it if more stakeholders would join the foundation and help the community .

For her part, the chief education secretary, Ms Sewa Seete expressed her appreaciation, saying the event would boost the students morale and help them perform better in their academics.

She also said that the tournament could also help develop future stars.

"This tournament that started last year should motivate other stakeholders to come and give back to the community," she said.

Seete said as the council they appreciated the lessening of the burden because government could not do it all alone.

The head teachers also appreciated the work done by the foundation.

