South Africa: Life Sentence for Gang Affiliate Port Elizabeth

press release

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit has secured yet another life sentence for a gang affiliate. Today, 21 September 2017, Leroy Tshakatsha (26) of the Kakmakers gang was sentenced in the PE High court for murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 6 years for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On 18 March 2016, as Jermain Constable (32) was standing inside the yard of a spaza shop in Bushwick Street in Ext 32 in Bethelsdorp when he was confronted by the accused and another person. The accused pulled out a firearm and repeatedly shot Constable. The accused fled the scene and ran into police who were attending another crime scene not far from the shooting and who were responding to the shooting from the accused. Both men were arrested and a firearm and the deceased's jacket was found not far from where they were arrested. The men appeared in court for murder but the case was withdrawn against them pending forensic analysis.

A month later (April 2016), after obtaining more evidence, Tshakatsha was re-arrested and charged for murder. He remained in custody until the finalisation of the case. The accused was positively linked through touch DNA. On 19/09 he was found guilty for murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition and sentenced today. This is the 12th life sentence handed out to gang affiliates since October 2016.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has welcomed the sentencing and commended the investigating officer on excellent investigation of the case. 'The thorough investigation of the case in collaboration with the prosecuting authority as well as evidence of witnesses not only help in the eradication of crime and criminality but also enables the SAPS to provide a safe and secure environment for the communities they serve. The core business of the SAPS is to fight crime and bring criminals to justice and sentences such as this re-assures the community of our commitment to our call of duty,' added Maj Gen Siganga.