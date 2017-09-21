21 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Western Cape Community Safety Hosts Liquor Enforcement Workshop, 22 Sept

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Premier Zille and Minister Plato host Liquor Enforcement Workshop to help reduce alcohol related harms

Tomorrow, Friday 22 September 2017, Premier Helen Zille, and provincial Minister of Community Safety, Dan Plato, will host the Department of Community Safety's Alcohol Harms Reduction Workshop focusing on improved and integrated liquor enforcement in the province.

The Workshop will bring together 150 South African Police Service (SAPS) Designated Liquor Officers (DLOs) from across the province, Municipal Law Enforcement heads and staff, the CEO, Board Chairperson and inspectors of the Western Cape Liquor Authority, representatives from the National Prosecuting Authority, the Western Cape Government and academia.

The Western Cape Government is taking a tough stance against the harms associated with rampant alcohol abuse in the province through the Alcohol Harms Reduction Game Changer. Tomorrow's workshop aims to emphasize each of the various role-players' importance in going beyond compliance and monitoring towards the active disruption of the status quo to reduce alcohol related harms.

The Workshop tomorrow will engage law enforcement participants on the Province's recently completed Alcohol Harms Reduction Policy White Paper, the new Western Cape liquor regulations which came into effect earlier in the year, the Alcohol Harms Reduction Game Changer methodology as well as the role of alcohol in crime in the Western Cape.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety

South Africa

ANC MP Quits 'Alien, Corrupt' Ruling Party

Makhosi Khoza has announced her resignation from the ANC. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.