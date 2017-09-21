South Africa: Western Cape Community Safety Hosts Liquor Enforcement Workshop, 22 Sept

press release

Premier Zille and Minister Plato host Liquor Enforcement Workshop to help reduce alcohol related harms

Tomorrow, Friday 22 September 2017, Premier Helen Zille, and provincial Minister of Community Safety, Dan Plato, will host the Department of Community Safety's Alcohol Harms Reduction Workshop focusing on improved and integrated liquor enforcement in the province.

The Workshop will bring together 150 South African Police Service (SAPS) Designated Liquor Officers (DLOs) from across the province, Municipal Law Enforcement heads and staff, the CEO, Board Chairperson and inspectors of the Western Cape Liquor Authority, representatives from the National Prosecuting Authority, the Western Cape Government and academia.

The Western Cape Government is taking a tough stance against the harms associated with rampant alcohol abuse in the province through the Alcohol Harms Reduction Game Changer. Tomorrow's workshop aims to emphasize each of the various role-players' importance in going beyond compliance and monitoring towards the active disruption of the status quo to reduce alcohol related harms.

The Workshop tomorrow will engage law enforcement participants on the Province's recently completed Alcohol Harms Reduction Policy White Paper, the new Western Cape liquor regulations which came into effect earlier in the year, the Alcohol Harms Reduction Game Changer methodology as well as the role of alcohol in crime in the Western Cape.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety