Marthinus Pelser, the man accused of the murder of his own son, pleaded not guilty in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.

Pelser, 23, appeared calm when State prosecutor Paseka Temeki read out his charge sheet.

Pelser allegedly murdered his six-month-old son, Deon on June 11, 2016. The baby was found dead by his mother in his cot at their home.

The infant had head injuries and burn wounds. Pelser allegedly went on the run in his partner's Kia. He was caught in Strubens Valley after the car ran out of petrol five days later.

On Thursday morning, family and friends were dressed in white T-shirts with "#JusticeForBabyDeon" written on them.

Two witnesses have testified - Constable David Malithulele who photographed the scene and Sergeant Collen Lelele, a police officer at Honeydew Police Station who was the first one to arrive at the scene.

Temeki asked Lelele what he saw when he entered the unit.

"In the lounge I saw a broken mirror hanging on the wall. [I] went to [the] bedroom where the baby was lying in the cot [and] I saw an extension cord hanging on the door and the bath was full of water."

He said he found the baby "really" bruised - all over the body - saying his head was also swollen.

"I could see it was a lifeless body and I had to call the paramedics. The body was half covered."

Court adjourned for lunch.

