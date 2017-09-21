It is official: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is an African National Congress MP again. Read more »

Our efforts to target the drug trade in this province have once again proven successful when a 33 year old female was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport yesterday for the possession of cocaine. An intelligence driven operation was conducted and the suspect who entered our ports on a flight from Luanda was placed under observation and apprehended after it was discovered that she had swallowed 100 bullets filled with cocaine. She was detained and admitted to a medical facility where the contraband was collected. The exact value of the drugs is yet to be established but is estimated at a significant amount. Once charged, the suspect is due to make a court appearance in Bellville to face a charge of dealing in drugs.

