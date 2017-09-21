Mozambique: Price of Cooking Gas Rises

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a sharp increase in the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG), taking effect as from Wednesday.

The price of a kilo of gas rises from 48.91 meticais (about 80 US cents) to 58.91 meticais, an increase of 20.4 per cent.

The price changes announced by the Ministry leave motorists virtually unaffected. The price of petrol drops very slightly, from 57.68 to 57.58 meticais a litre (a fall of just 0.17 per cent), while the price of diesel is unchanged, at 53.38 meticais a litre.

Kerosene falls in price by 1.6 per cent, from 35.28 to 34.72 meticais a litre.

The government reviews fuel prices every month, and changes them whenever the import price, expressed in meticais, changes by more than three per cent. The basic factors taken into consideration are the fuel prices on the world market, and the exchange rate of the metical against the US dollar, the currency in which fuel imports are denominated.

The last time the government altered fuel prices was on 16 August.