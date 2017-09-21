South Africa: The ANC and Its Muddle-Through Tendencies

analysis

As the ANC's elective conference in December gets closer and closer it appears, surprisingly, that some of the heat is leaving the party. That instead of the two factions getting more and more intense in their competition with each other, there is an easing of hostilities. This may be because it's been a long year, and they're saving up for the final sprint. But it may also be because the chance of some kind of compromise is in the works. Or that everyone in the party now realises that the major aim should be simply to keep the party going. Either way, the ANC may be preparing to muddle through rather than deal outright with the tensions plaguing it. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

For much of 2017 the expectation has been that the ANC's leadership contest would result in a shootout. At some point in the days after 16 December (yes, a public holiday, the Day of Reconciliation as it happens), there would be a voting process, and there would be a tense moment when someone stands up in a hall and makes an announcement. To listen to some people speak, that moment would either see the ANC begin to "correct"...