East Africa: 10 Women From Kenya, Rwanda to Represent EA At TechWomen

Out of more than nearly 4,000 applicants, 10 women from Kenya and Rwanda have been selected to go to the United States to participate in TechWomen, a five-week program that empowers and connects emerging women leaders to create positive impact in their fields and their societies.

Angelique Umutoniwase, Quality Assurance Senior Engineer, Rwanda Transport Development Agency

Chao Mbogo, Lecturer, Kenya Methodist University

Charity Wanjiku, Chief Operating Officer, Strauss Energy Ltd, Kenya.

lisabeth Ujeneza, Software Engineer, Rwanda Development Board

Janet Leparteleg, ICT Management Trainee, Kenya ICT Authority

Martine Mumararungu, IP Core Engineer, KT Rwanda Networks

Pascaline Umuhire, IT Business Analyst, ErnstYoung, Rwanda

Ruth Kaveke, Website Developer, ZoomIT East Africa Limited, Kenya

Solange Kalema, Account Manager, Techno Brain Limited Rwanda

Topy Muga, Senior Director, Financial Inclusion, Sub Saharan Africa, Visa Inc, Kenya

TechWomen, launched in 2011 by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), is managed by the Institute of International Education (IIE). Emerging Leaders are selected to participate in TechWomen based on educational and professional accomplishments, as well as potential and commitment to inspire and support girls in STEM. IIE has matched Emerging Leaders with mentors from 32 Silicon Valley and Greater San Francisco Bay Area companies based on each Emerging Leader's background and goals.

Google, Twitter and the Chan Zuckerburg Biohub are among more than 30 leading tech companies in San Francisco and Silicon Valley that will be hosting the emerging women leaders in science and technology from 20 countries for an intensive program of mentoring and professional exchange this month.

"TechWomen provides me with the necessary tools and methods to become a better entrepreneur, as well as creating an opportunity for me to learn from some of the world's most successful companies," said Aseel AlMusa of Jordan. Aseel is a serial entrepreneur, currently serving as CEO of Adamtech Limited, an incubator for small businesses, and will be hosted at LinkedIn.

The emerging women leaders will work in projects at their host companies and attend workshops with program partners to develop projects that address socioeconomic issues back home in their communities.

TechWomen experience, I want to use the knowledge I learned to help the start-up companies in my country thrive and reach their optimum levels. This will help to create new job opportunities in my community." AlMusa added.