21 September 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Makhosi Khoza Resignation Proof That the ANC Cannot and Will Not Self-Correct

press release By Refiloe Nt'sekhe Mpl

The DA notes Makhosi Khoza's announcement today that she has quit the ANC. Her decision to leave the ruling party is further proof, form one of its own members, that the ANC cannot self-correct.

As Dr Khoza said herself, "I will not be led by leaders who lost legitimacy and credibility. I want to say goodbye to the corrupt ANC".

It is clear corruption has compromised the ability of the ANC to govern in the best interest of the people of South Africa.

Our young people are struggling to find jobs and our mothers are struggling to feed their children, yet the ANC continues to protect corruption and have tried to rid the organisations of moral and just leaders.

South Africa needs a new beginning and the DA is ready and waiting to bring the change that South Africans want and deserve.

Refiloe Nt'sekhe MPL

DA National Spokesperson

South Africa

