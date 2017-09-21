South Africa: MEC Faith Mazibuko Opens Evaton North Community Library, 22 Sept

press release

The Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Faith Mazibuko will officially open the Evaton North community library on Friday, 22 September 2017. The library will be transferred to the Emfuleni Local Municipality ahead of officially beginning operations.

The Evaton North Library will feature, new books to the value of about one million rand, computers and Wi-Fi with access to electronic database of books, study areas, a children's library and a reference section. The library will also serve as community centre where artistic and cultural as well as skills development programmes and activities can take place.

The department aims to inculcate a culture of lifelong reading and learning for Gauteng citizens, giving them access to information and technological resources as well as development and training programmes and activities.

"These libraries are essential assets to our developing communities and the access to resources they provide is key for the growth and development of the Gauteng City Region. Through education and literacy, young people are empowered. I employ the Evaton North community to take care of their library, as it holds the key to their future," says MEC Mazibuko.

Gauteng library services are responsible for developing and providing the policy and operational framework for libraries and archival services in the province, providing support to the municipalities who are responsible for the operation of libraries.

Issued by: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation