South Africa: Trainspotter - The End of Law, the End of Democracy

analysis

President Jacob Zuma, hounded by 783 corruption charges and saved by the immunity conferred on him by his office, will do anything to stay out of jail. South Africa's fate depends on how this existential nightmare is resolved. This country is always five minutes to midnight. Another minute is about to tick by. RICHARD POPLAK watches the clock.

1.

"An alcoholic," the late comic Robin Williams once remarked, "is someone who can violate his standards faster than he can lower them."

The same maxim obviously applies to politicians. South Africa, never exactly a paragon of good governance, did have its moment: whatever one says about the Mandela presidency, the man had a rock-solid set of values. The process since then has steadily risen towards Peak Theft, which is another way of saying that Jacob Zuma's presidency has been an act of lowering standards just after they've been violated.

It is, however, significantly important to remember just how good the first seven years of his tenure were to the country's manifold and disparate elites: the bankers, the hedgies, the lawyers, the retail barons, the politicians, the hangers-on, the security hacks, the tenderpreneurs, the whiskey-drinking nobodies who disappear just before the bill...