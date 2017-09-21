South Africa: Khayelitsha - Where's the Weakest Link?

analysis

Three years after the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry, the office of the Western Cape Premier said it was satisfied with the progress it was making in turning things around. But the activists who set the ball rolling are not so sure. They say the National Ministry of Police is not coming to the party, limiting the capacity of others to keep making improvements. The matter will be heard in the Equality Court in November. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Nandipha Makeke was raped by young men in her neighbourhood. When they had finished with her, they shot her dead and dumped her in a toilet head first.

"As someone who has experienced this tragedy, it hurts to even hear someone scream outside at night," says Nomthandazo Makeke, Nandipha's mother. "Crime is still prevalent. It has not ended. It seems crime will never end."

Nandipha Makeke was murdered in 2005.

Makeke's is just one of the stories told in People's Power - The Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry, a short documentary that tells the story of the fight for the Khayelitsha Commission.

Three years later, Social Justice Coalition (SJC) and Equal Eduacation (EE) are taking the Minister of Police, the National Commissioner...