South Africa: ANC Road to December - 'Unity' Must Not Be Abused for Self-Serving Purposes

analysis

If the ANC allows individual ambitions to dominate instead of doing what is right come the December elective conference, we will see trouble when it comes to the 2019 general elections.

Unity has been a paramount issue in the ANC since it was unbanned. Mpumalanga ANC Chairperson David Mabuza has recently been talking about the importance of unity. However, one gets concerned that the unity he is preaching is just about him becoming Deputy President of the ANC.

The issue is the "how" part of working towards unity within the ANC. We know that the ANC in Mpumalanga has pronounced its preference for Mabuza to be Deputy President going into the 54th National Elective Conference in December.

There have been ANC PWC meetings between Mpumalanga and other provinces to discuss unity and to do away with the slate politics of "winner takes all."

We have all seen what the "winner takes all" approach has done to the movement. Factions are not a new phenomenon. One can go back to 1948 when the ANCYL supported Dr J S Moroka, as he had agreed to support the 1949 Programme of Action of the ANCYL.

How would Mabuza unite the ANC if he...