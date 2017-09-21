21 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Road to December - 'Unity' Must Not Be Abused for Self-Serving Purposes

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Rebone Tau

If the ANC allows individual ambitions to dominate instead of doing what is right come the December elective conference, we will see trouble when it comes to the 2019 general elections.

Unity has been a paramount issue in the ANC since it was unbanned. Mpumalanga ANC Chairperson David Mabuza has recently been talking about the importance of unity. However, one gets concerned that the unity he is preaching is just about him becoming Deputy President of the ANC.

The issue is the "how" part of working towards unity within the ANC. We know that the ANC in Mpumalanga has pronounced its preference for Mabuza to be Deputy President going into the 54th National Elective Conference in December.

There have been ANC PWC meetings between Mpumalanga and other provinces to discuss unity and to do away with the slate politics of "winner takes all."

We have all seen what the "winner takes all" approach has done to the movement. Factions are not a new phenomenon. One can go back to 1948 when the ANCYL supported Dr J S Moroka, as he had agreed to support the 1949 Programme of Action of the ANCYL.

How would Mabuza unite the ANC if he...

South Africa

ANC MP Quits 'Alien, Corrupt' Ruling Party

Makhosi Khoza has announced her resignation from the ANC. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.