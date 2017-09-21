Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco Provides English and Computer Skills to FARDC

press release

MONUSCO North Kivu Brigade Commander General HARI B PILLAI and Colonel BAZIL KANUMA of the Operation Sokola 2, have inaugurated, on the 20 September 2017, the first 8 Weeks English and Computer program organized by North Kivu brigade for 10 FARDC Officials of Operation Sokola 2 in HIBI in the outskirts of Goma.

Speaking during the ceremony General HARI PILLAR said that the intension of the training is to enhance the FARDC Sokola 2 officials with modern day Technologies and Capacities. The North Kivu Brigade Commander referred to the training as a pilot project which will continue in other places with the hope of improving the operation ability and understanding within the forces, the Indian culture and person to person relationship within the forces wishing the students to be a model to others in FARDC and MONUSCO "Knowledge is never wasted" referring to the training.

Colonel Bazil KANUMA of Sokola 2 on his part thanked MONUSCO for the laudable initiative to FARDC wishing that the initiative will yield good fruit.

The training program will be carried out in 3 phases beginning with the learning of English language, Introduction into the computer soft and hard ware (basic programs) and Military and Security Communication with the computer. The program which is planned to run for 8 weeks will be adjusted if need be for good assimilation of the course material which is all in English. The advantages for the training includes amongst others ensuring good interaction and better co-ordination in military operations, collection of rightful operation information and recommendation on the field and increasing the capacity building of the FARDC officials .

MONUSCO Base (COB) in Rwindi also conducted a one day computer awareness program for six volunteer students from Vitshumbi village on the occasion of International Youth Day with the aim of giving them an exposure and acquaint them with the advantages of learning computers in the present technology savvy environment. The students participated in these computer classes with a lot of enthusiasm and expressed their profound inquisitiveness and interest in undertaking these classes which instilled in them hope and confidence to undertake computer studies.