South Africa: By-Elections - Comebacks, Wins and Losses Across the Board

analysis

By-elections held on 20 September saw the African National Congress (ANC) fall short in their bid to win a super marginal ward in Gamagara (Kathu area) in the Northern Cape from the Democratic Alliance (DA), while the ANC and DA had comfortable holds in two other wards. There was also a strong second place for a faded political party in the City of Cape Town by-election. By WAYNE SUSSMAN.

Ward 7 in Gamagara (Babatas Dibeng) in the Northern Cape DA 57% (46%) ANC 41% (39%) EFF 2% (5%)

This large and expansive ward includes the ANC stronghold of Babatas which lies just off the N14 on the Kuruman-Kathu road, the DA stronghold's of Dibeng and Bestwood and three tiny voting districts in the Kathu farming district.

The DA won here by 42 votes in 2016, winning four of the six voting districts, while the ANC carried the other two, including the vote rich voting district of Babatas (Broughton Farm Guest House). The Freedom Front (VF+) came third here last time and did not contest this time. The DA won this ward by running up the numbers in the second and third largest voting districts of the ward in Dibeng and...