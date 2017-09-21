21 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Reporter's Parliamentary Notebook - Dlamini-Zuma Is in, Makhosi Khoza Is Out of ANC Benches

The ANC benches in Parliament on Thursday gained one doctor, former African Union Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as it lost another, Makhosi Khoza. The governing party knew of the arrival of the one, but not the departure of the other. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Unlike many times on the campaign trail for ANC president, now ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, did not manage to dodge the media. Security and other officials notwithstanding.

Gathered outside the deputy speaker's boardroom, the cameras, voice recorders and notebooks were at the ready as has not happened with the swearing in of other MPs in living memory of the democratic Parliament over the past 23 years.

And what was Dlamini-Zuma's comment? ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe and the office of the ANC chief whip had informed her she would be coming to Parliament as an ordinary MP. "As far as I'm concerned I'm coming to Parliament. No one has said anything to me about Cabinet or anything else," she said. "I will focus on what they say I should focus on (in Parliament). I will wait (for) what they say... ."

And that was it, pretty much. Aside from a photo request from a representative of a woman's...

