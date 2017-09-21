Bir Lehlu (Liberated Territories) — In a letter sent Wednesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the President of the Republic and Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, said that " the dispersion of Gdeim Izik's prisoners into Moroccan prisons is a new flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, "as well as trying to hide the true situation of prisoners and their status as political prisoners imprisoned for defending positions supported by the Charter and resolutions of United Nations.

The head of state, considered that the attitudes of the Moroccan occupier, do not reflect willingness to collaborate with the international efforts to settle the conflict, and in particular with the new special envoy for Western Sahara, Kohler.

In this direction, the Saharawi president urged the international community led by the United Nations to take urgent measures to end the obstructions of Morocco and to accelerate the process of decolonization of the last colony in Africa, Western Sahara, by enabling the Saharawi people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Finally, the President of the Republic recalls that due to the nullity of the sentences, since Morocco does not have jurisdiction over Western Sahara and its presence is a military occupation, we demand intervention to apply international law, through liberation of the prisoners of Gdeim Izik and all the Saharawi political prisoners imprisoned in Morocco. SPS