Liberia: Reckless Criticism

River Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh has described as 'reckless', claims by critics that President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf is not supporting the presidential bid of her deputy, ruling Unity Party (UP) presidential candidate Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Mr. Wesseh told an interview in Monrovia Tuesday, 19 September that such claim does not bring anything new to the table. He deems it as funny and unacceptable that people would create a believe that the President is not in support of Vice President Boakai, when in fact, President Sirleaf was not forced to have selected Boakai in 2005 and 2011 during the presidential elections as running mate.

He argues that President Sirleaf was not also forced to have lifted the hands of Mr. Boakai as the person to take over from her. Mr. Wesseh's reaction comes after recent slogans were heard from groups believed to be Mr. Boakai's supporters during the UP national rally launch in Monrovia, saying "Our Ma spoil it, Our Pa will fix it".

Prior to the recent UP campaign launch, Mr. Boakai is reported to have said on a local radio talk show that he is like a racing car packed in the garage.

But Sen. Wesseh notes that these kinds of statements are harmful and unneeded in the contemporary period. Touching on other issues, the River Gee Senator says candidates are commercializing politics here, thereby creating proliferation of political parties in the name of multi party system.

He stresses that the actual sense of the establishment of political parties is to amass wealth at the expense of the country and its citizens. An icon of Liberia's struggle for multi-party system, Mr. Wesseh adds that the National Elections Commission (NEC) needs to enforce some the Election Laws on the book in order to reduce the commercial political parties here.

He observes that many portions of the new Election Law are not fully being adhered to by the Commission. Mr. Wesseh expresses happiness over how the political campaign activities have been conducted so far.

He has pointed out that since the commencement campaign here, political actors are managing the process that could lead the country to a peaceful and violence free elections.