Liberia: Gbarpolu, Bong in Land Dispute

Citizens of Gbarpolu and Bong Counties have reportedly penned a Memorandum of Understanding over a disputed land being claimed by both counties. They signed the MOU recently following a two-day dialogue, agreeing to hold their respective positions pending a boundary harmonization process by the Liberia Land Authority.

The state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System or LBS, reports that the land in question situates in an area called Jungle James Camp, Lofa Bridge.

The camp is said to have high mineral deposits and people of the two counties are claiming ownership.

LBS details that authorities of Gbarpolu and Bong have hoisted their respective flags on both sides of the stretch of land that connects the disputing counties.

According to reports, residents of Fuama District, Bong County had not been able to access the land in question for years, something that has contributed to heightened tension, risking conflict proportion.

Land disputes remain a serious challenge across Liberia, putting citizens at loggerhead, sometime sparking violence.

A land right bill is currently before the 53rd Liberian Legislature. It seeks the right of indigenous people to own land.

The Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, Dr. Othello Brandy, recently called on the Legislature to pass the bill into law, stressing that it is intended to maintain peace in the country. Story by Jonathan Browne