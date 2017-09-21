21 September 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Gbarpolu, Bong in Land Dispute

Tagged:

Related Topics

Citizens of Gbarpolu and Bong Counties have reportedly penned a Memorandum of Understanding over a disputed land being claimed by both counties. They signed the MOU recently following a two-day dialogue, agreeing to hold their respective positions pending a boundary harmonization process by the Liberia Land Authority.

The state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System or LBS, reports that the land in question situates in an area called Jungle James Camp, Lofa Bridge.

The camp is said to have high mineral deposits and people of the two counties are claiming ownership.

LBS details that authorities of Gbarpolu and Bong have hoisted their respective flags on both sides of the stretch of land that connects the disputing counties.

According to reports, residents of Fuama District, Bong County had not been able to access the land in question for years, something that has contributed to heightened tension, risking conflict proportion.

Land disputes remain a serious challenge across Liberia, putting citizens at loggerhead, sometime sparking violence.

A land right bill is currently before the 53rd Liberian Legislature. It seeks the right of indigenous people to own land.

The Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, Dr. Othello Brandy, recently called on the Legislature to pass the bill into law, stressing that it is intended to maintain peace in the country. Story by Jonathan Browne

Liberia

Opposition Parties in 'Bloody Clash'

Partisans of the Liberty Party (LP) and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) violently clash here on Wednesday, 20… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.