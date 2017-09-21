21 September 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Buah Statutory District Gets Town Hall

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George K. Momo

Grand Kru County electoral district #2 Representative, Nemene T.H. Bartekwa, turns over a modern town hall to the people of Buah Statutory District, Grand Kru to be used for meetings and other activities. The project, reportedly valued US$40,000, is a legislative program of the incumbent lawmaker, who is seeking re-election on the ticket of the governing Unity Party.

He formally performs the dedicatory ceremony during his campaign launch in the district over the weekend for the October 10 elections. Representative Bartekwa says the project is a way of fulfilling promise made to citizens of the district during the 2011 elections, promising to do more, if reelected come October 10.

The launch brought together representatives from six traditional communities that constitute Buah District, including auxiliary groups.

The groups pledge support for Representative Bartekwa's reelection bid, promising to embark on 'Jehovah Witness' style campaign to ensure victory on October 10. Besides expressing commitment to reelect the UP lawmaker, cross section of citizens attending the campaign launch and turnover over ceremony also vow to make sure UP standard bearer, Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is elected Liberia's next President.

They laud Representative Bartekwa and his campaign team for the initiative, describing the gesture as worthy, especially during the electioneering period. Bartekwa put forth a platform, promising job creation, infrastructure development, healthcare services, women and youth empowerment, peace and reconciliation, among others, saying that if elected, he would make sure Buah District becomes second to none in the Republic of Liberia.

However, he cautions his constituents not to be moved by politicians coming to induce them with cash for votes with nothing to offer in terms of improving their lives and developing the district.

Liberia

Opposition Parties in 'Bloody Clash'

Partisans of the Liberty Party (LP) and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) violently clash here on Wednesday, 20… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.