Liberia: Buah Statutory District Gets Town Hall

Grand Kru County electoral district #2 Representative, Nemene T.H. Bartekwa, turns over a modern town hall to the people of Buah Statutory District, Grand Kru to be used for meetings and other activities. The project, reportedly valued US$40,000, is a legislative program of the incumbent lawmaker, who is seeking re-election on the ticket of the governing Unity Party.

He formally performs the dedicatory ceremony during his campaign launch in the district over the weekend for the October 10 elections. Representative Bartekwa says the project is a way of fulfilling promise made to citizens of the district during the 2011 elections, promising to do more, if reelected come October 10.

The launch brought together representatives from six traditional communities that constitute Buah District, including auxiliary groups.

The groups pledge support for Representative Bartekwa's reelection bid, promising to embark on 'Jehovah Witness' style campaign to ensure victory on October 10. Besides expressing commitment to reelect the UP lawmaker, cross section of citizens attending the campaign launch and turnover over ceremony also vow to make sure UP standard bearer, Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is elected Liberia's next President.

They laud Representative Bartekwa and his campaign team for the initiative, describing the gesture as worthy, especially during the electioneering period. Bartekwa put forth a platform, promising job creation, infrastructure development, healthcare services, women and youth empowerment, peace and reconciliation, among others, saying that if elected, he would make sure Buah District becomes second to none in the Republic of Liberia.

However, he cautions his constituents not to be moved by politicians coming to induce them with cash for votes with nothing to offer in terms of improving their lives and developing the district.