Liberia: Brumskine Welcomes Congressional Hearing On Liberia

Liberty Party standard bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine welcomes what he terms strong interest and support from the United States, as well as recognition of the unique bond between America and Liberia that share intertwined histories and peoples.

Cllr. Brumskine notes that last week's hearing by the U.S. House of Representatives on "The Future of Democracy and Governance in Liberia" is encouraging, noting that Members of Congress, including the Chairman and former Chairman of the House's Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, joined top leadership from the National Endowment from Democracy (NED), the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and others to assess Liberia's upcoming presidential election.

In special statement issued in Monrovia, he says Liberians also share with their American allies a deep enthusiasm for democracy, saying, "This election season has been an active one - the various parties have been busily campaigning, and their supporters have been highly vocal in the streets, on the radio and in newspapers. Liberia's democracy, particularly when compared to where we were only a short time ago, is inspiring."

The LP presidential candidate continues that the participants in the congressional hearing in Washington rightly noted that Liberia's upcoming election serves as an opportunity to consolidate the democratic gains made thus far and to peacefully transfer power. "If done successfully", he emphasizes, "Liberia will become a model for other fledgling democracies."

Brumskine continues that the Liberty Party is hopeful that the election on October 10th will be conducted freely and fairly, and that the will of the people will determine the country's next president.

However, he points out that as with any election, there must be necessary diligence to ensure that this is the case, adding "For that reason, we appreciate all of the efforts being undertaken by our American partners in order to monitor and engage with our election process."

According to him, the upcoming election is undoubtedly a watershed moment for Liberia as it will be the first transfer of power via the ballot box since the elections of 1943, and very likely the first time power is democratically transferred from a ruling party to an opposition political party since 1870.

" This is a moment when we need our friends most, because nothing should be taken for granted in Liberia - least of all our democracy, stability and peace", the statement concludes.