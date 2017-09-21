Western Sahara: President of the Republic Expresses His Condolences to His Mexican Counterpart Following the Devastating Earthquake

Bir Lehlu (Liberated Territories) — The President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Gali, expressed his condolences to his Mexican counterpart Mr. Enrique Beni Nieto on Tuesday following the tragedy caused by a devastating earthquake that hit Mexico on Tuesday lifting a huge casualties and massive destruction.

"We have received with great pain and sadness the news of the earthquake that hit the capital and surrounding areas, resulting in the loss of material and human victims in the United Mexican sister countries, including children," says the President.

On behalf of the Saharawi people and his Government, the President expressed his deepest condolences to the victims' families, wishing the speedy recovery of the wounded.

The President affirmed the solidarity of the Sahrawi people with the Mexican people in this sad moment. PS