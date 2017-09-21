South Africa: Entries Officially Closed for Comrades 2018

With 21,500 entries received in just 21 days, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has officially closed the 2018 Comrades Marathon entry process.

CMA Race Director, Rowyn James says, "This applies to both online and manual entries. We have reached the cap of 21,500 and cannot accept any more entries. All entries received up until 16h30 at Comrades House today (Thursday, September 21) will still be accepted and are currently being processed, including those postal entries that are postmarked 21 September 2017 or earlier. However, all other entries received after this time will be rejected."

James adds, "The fast pace at which our 2018 entries have been snapped up has really been phenomenal. Even with the increase in the entry cap this morning, the CMA has found it mandatory to close the entry process. The safety and well-being of our runners and the integrity of the event remains a top priority."

James has advised that this unprecedented demand for entry into the Comrades Marathon goes hand-in-hand with catering to our athletes' needs. He says, "In line with our Runners First Initiative, the CMA Board found it imperative to increase the entry cap from the original 20-thousand to 21,500."

James says the CMA's sole focus is the athlete and meeting the needs of our participants on Comrades race day.

James adds, "All roads lead to the Moses Mabhida Stadium come Sunday, 10 June 2018. We look forward to a fantastic day of road-running for all participants."

Source: Sport24