YOUNG Africans players have resumed training after a day of go slow, allegedly to press the club's leadership failure to pay their two months salary dues.

Players turned up at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday morning under Head Coach, George Lwandamina and his assistant Shadrack Nsajigwa.

Skipper Nadir Haroub Ally had a brief talk with the players shortly before they started training and all seemed well with players happily enjoying training regimes.

However, no official report concerning Tuesday's boycott has been issued so far, but sources within the club said yesterday that the club leadership has promised to settle players' demands soon.

This is the second time within 12 months for Yanga players to strike over unpaid salaries. In December last year, the players downed tools for two days to press for their unpaid salaries.

Yanga are set to engage Ndanda FC of Mtwara in their next league match due at the Uhuru Stadium on Saturday. It will be a must win match for them to put them back on track and appease the club fans and members.

The defending champions have experienced stuttering campaign since this season's kick off, winning just once in their three opening matches and drawing twice. Yanga are placed seventh on the log on five points.

The Jangwani Street outfit kicked off their title defence campaign with a 1-1 draw with newly promoted Iringa's Lipuli FC in a closely contested encounter at the Uhuru Stadium on August 27th this year.

In the second round, they registered a slim 0-1 win away to Njombe Mji at the Sabasaba grounds in Makambako on September 10th this year, before striking late to force a 1-1 draw with Majimaji of Songea at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea last Saturday. Going into the Saturday's encounter, Yanga will likely welcome back their hitman, Burundian Amissi Tambwe, who was sidelined in the three previous league matches due to injuries.

It is reported that Tambwe has resumed training ready for the league challenge. With Tambwe available, coach Lwandamina will probably face selection headache upfront, where Yanga is well equipped especially after Zambian striker, Aubreay Chirwa returned to full fitness and had already featured in the last two outings.

Zimbabwean poacher, Donald Ngoma is also quickly returning to his best and local prodigy Ibrahim Ajib also adopting into chemistry, Yanga certainly forms a formidable striking force.

Other league matches on Saturday will be between Singida United and Kagera Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Mwadui FC will face Tanzania Prisons at the Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga, while Majimaji will play host to Njombe Mji at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea.

On Sunday, Ruvu Shooting will battle it out against league leaders Mtibwa Sugar at the Mabatini grounds in Mlandizi, Coast region, Stand United will welcome Mbeya City at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga, while Azam FC will host Lipuli FC at the Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam.