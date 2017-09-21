Liberia: UP's Campaign Slogan Backfires

Though the nation is still reeling from Unity Party (UP's) surprised show of multitude when it officially launched its national political campaign in Monrovia, some of the slogans chanted by the joyful partisans have not sunk down well with some Liberians including ex-executive member, Commany Wesseh, who has described comments coming from some partisans and supporters of the ruling Unity Party as a complete non-sense.

It can be recalled that some partisans and supporters of the Unity Party during its national political campaign launch on Saturday, September 16, 2017 said "our ma spoil it, our pa will fix it."

But speaking Wednesday September 20, 2017 when he appeared on the state radio, the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) or ELBC for short, Wesseh said the statement does not in any way represent the views of the vice president, Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

"All the wonderful things that happened on Saturday, the only thing that some people were able to pick up was our ma spoil it, our pa will fix it, but, I am sure that is not the views of the vice president and I am not going to use that to vet the vice president. But I don't want to promote such non-sense by repeating it," Senator Wesseh told his hosts.

The Unity Party lawmaker asserted that he does not believe that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has spoiled anything that according to him needs fixing in the first place.

Sen. Wesseh among other things branded those who criticize the Unity Party administration for doing nothing as reckless, talkers that have nothing to offer the country.

He further indicated that there are series of good bills currently before the legislature that need to be passed into law that would put the country on the right trajectory.

He named the Local Government Act as one of the many good Acts that must be passed, thus, good works have been carried out on the Act and is ready for passage into law.

"There are concrete things that we use to show real progress. For me, there are couples of things that are revolutionary, one is the Local Government Act that gives power to our people and make our people to participate in political processes. It is a good Act that we must passed and good work has been done it in order for it to be passed," he noted.

Sen. Wesseh furthered that the Land Right Act and the President Transitional Act are some of the many Acts currently before the legislature that must be passed into law because they revolutionary.

Meanwhile, the Unity Party executive called on Liberians to engage the elections process with peace and a violence free attitude.